horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 September 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Spending time playing with children will bring you a refreshing and healing experience. An old friend may guide you today on ways to boost your business profits—if you follow their advice, luck will be on your side. Avoid slipping into self-pity and instead focus on learning valuable life lessons. A close friend may also step in to comfort you during an emotional moment. You could face challenges convincing your partners to go along with your plans. On the brighter side, people will shower you with compliments you’ve longed to hear. Married life, too, is set to reach a beautiful peak today. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, light a sesame oil lamp both at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your short temper may land you in trouble today, so try to stay calm. Long-term investments, however, promise substantial gains. A visit to a religious place or to a relative is likely. If you don’t let the chance slip by, today could become unforgettable in matters of love. Financial investments made today will be profitable, though you may face some resistance from your partners. Spending time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful spiritual place can help you avoid unnecessary disputes and bring inner calm. By the end of the day, you’ll realise the true joy of being with your soulmate—and yes, your spouse is that special one. Remedy: Nurture a money plant by pouring water into it.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Pressure from seniors at work and disagreements at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. An unexpected rise in expenses could also disturb your peace of mind. A clash with a neighbour might upset you further—but losing your temper will only make things worse. Instead, try to maintain harmony, as conflicts die down when you refuse to engage. Be cautious—secret affairs could damage your reputation. On the brighter side, your work environment is likely to improve today. You may also enjoy plenty of free time, giving you the chance to relax and watch your favourite movies or TV programs. However, keep an eye on your relatives, as their interference could disturb your marital happiness. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: You may spend your day engaging in sports or physical activities to boost stamina. Avoid long-term investments for now, and instead, enjoy some pleasant moments with a good friend. Surprises in the form of gifts from relatives or friends are likely. However, neglecting your partner’s feelings could create tension at home. Collaborating with ambitious people can bring good opportunities, while attending seminars and exhibitions may expand your knowledge and connections. On the personal front, your spouse might feel hurt if a past secret comes to light today. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Avoid interfering in your wife’s matters today, as it may spark her anger. It’s better to mind your own business and limit unnecessary involvement, which can otherwise create dependency. If you have invested in land overseas, you may get the chance to sell it at a good price and earn profits. Friends will turn out to be more supportive than you expected. If you’re planning to spend time with your partner, pay attention to your appearance—carelessness may annoy your beloved. A sense of lost creativity and difficulty in making decisions might trouble you. Meanwhile, someone close may want your company, but lack of time could disappoint both you and them. Though you may argue with your spouse during the day, things are likely to smooth over by dinner. Remedy: Fix copper nails at the four corners of your bed for good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Pressure from both work and home may make you irritable today. On the positive side, you and your spouse can have constructive discussions about finances and future wealth planning. For some, the arrival of a new family member will bring joy, celebration, and togetherness. Try to avoid falling into the habit of infatuation too quickly. At work, adapt to the circumstances and stay quiet unless necessary—unwanted remarks could land you in trouble. Most of your day will be occupied with shopping and other activities. Romance will blossom beautifully, though minor health issues may bother you. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermilion, and a silver-foiled chola (robe) to Lord Hanuman to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your playful, childlike side will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Financially, things look stable, though it’s wise to avoid overspending or indulging in unnecessary expenses. Family members will be supportive, and their warmth will bring you joy. Love too will feel like a powerful force, giving you a fresh reason to cherish relationships. If you believe that time is as valuable as money, this is the moment to take purposeful steps toward realizing your full potential. Spend a little time understanding yourself more deeply—if you’ve been feeling lost in the crowd, reflection will help you rediscover your strengths. Married life will bring you happiness and harmony, perhaps like never before. Remedy: For a flourishing career, offer water to a sacred Peepal tree and light a lamp at its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Engaging in charitable work today will bring you peace of mind and inner comfort. Financial prospects look promising, as new sources of income may emerge through your connections. Some concerns at home might weigh on you, but brighter moments are ahead—especially as a friendship deepens into romance. At work, tasks will move forward smoothly with the full cooperation of colleagues and seniors. However, a party or gathering at home could take up more of your time than expected. Married life will feel vibrant and passionate, bringing a refreshing spark to your relationship. Remedy: Wear a silver ring in the shape of a snake to maintain harmony and happiness within the family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Sagittarius: Unavoidable circumstances may cause some uneasiness today, but maintaining your composure and avoiding hasty reactions will help you handle situations wisely. Be cautious with investments and think carefully before making financial decisions. Reconnecting with old friends and contacts may bring valuable support, especially in your professional life. Your charm and confidence will also work in your favor. However, be mindful of how much time you devote to socializing—excessive indulgence could create challenges later. On the personal front, married life will feel deeply fulfilling, reminding you that your partner truly is your soulmate. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink this water daily to enhance vitality and health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Capricorn: Your personality will radiate like a pleasant fragrance today, drawing positivity toward you. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, and their presence could bring unexpected financial gains. Moments spent with family and friends will be joyful and memorable. With a little extra effort, luck will favor you, especially as positive changes unfold at work. If you’re living away from home for studies or work, make use of your free time to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation may leave you feeling emotional and closer to them. Married life will sparkle with nostalgia, as your spouse reminds you of youthful, carefree moments. Remedy: To enhance the flow of income, donate curd and honey, and also include them in your daily use.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.

Aquarius: You may find yourself more emotionally sensitive today, so it’s best to avoid situations that could leave you hurt. A neighbor might approach you for a loan—exercise caution and verify their credibility before lending, as financial loss is possible. Within the family, you’ll naturally take on the role of a peacemaker, listening patiently to everyone’s concerns and helping maintain harmony. A close friend may offer comfort, lifting your spirits in a special way. Fresh ideas for earning money could strike your mind today, so make sure to explore them. Although you may plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, time constraints might prevent you from completing it. On the brighter side, your spouse will shower you with appreciation, rekindling affection and admiration in your relationship. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Pisces: A wavering willpower could make you vulnerable to emotional ups and downs today, so try to stay centered and positive. On the financial front, investments made now are likely to boost both prosperity and security. An old friend may reconnect in the evening, stirring up nostalgic memories. In personal matters, your partner’s unpredictable behavior might test your patience, and outside interference could create tension in your relationship—handle things calmly to preserve harmony. Professionally, new assignments may not fully meet your expectations, but perseverance will help you push through. If you find some free time, use it meaningfully by catching up with old friends—it could refresh your spirit. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to strengthen harmony and love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.