1 December 2025 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Forecast, Lucky Colour and Best Time of the Day

Aries
Your strong confidence and manageable workload allow you some much-needed relaxation today. Businesspersons and traders may experience profits that bring a sense of happiness and relief. It’s also a favourable day for handling domestic matters and completing long-pending household tasks. You may find yourself missing your partner and feeling their presence even in their absence. Opportunities to display your talents will come your way, so make the most of them. With extra free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends—it could brighten your day. If you’ve felt weighed down or unlucky for a while, today brings a welcome shift, leaving you feeling blessed and positive. Remedy: Include more green grams in your diet to boost your overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Taurus
Your self-improvement efforts will bring multiple rewards today—you’ll not only feel better but also gain renewed confidence. Though lending money is never easy, offering help to someone in genuine need will leave you feeling relieved and content. At home, you may need to rely on your intelligence and tact to resolve delicate matters. In love, your bond deepens beautifully, reflecting the goodness of your actions. A colleague may pleasantly surprise you with a kind gesture at work. However, an unfinished task may demand your attention in the evening, requiring you to devote extra time. By night, expect to witness the deeply romantic side of your partner, making the day feel even more special. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home to promote peace and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Gemini
Avoid consuming rich or high-cholesterol foods today for the sake of your health. A sibling may approach you for financial help, which could temporarily strain your budget, but the situation is likely to improve soon. Social gatherings will offer a great chance to strengthen your connections with influential and noteworthy individuals. Your boundless affection will mean a great deal to your partner. However, traders should be cautious—following misguided advice from a close friend may lead to complications. Working professionals, too, need to stay alert and attentive at the workplace. Unexpected travel may arise for some, bringing fatigue and stress. On the brighter side, your sincere efforts to enhance your married life will yield results far better than you expected, bringing warmth and harmony. Remedy: For success in business and professional life, offer sweetened milk to a banyan tree. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.15 am.
Cancer
Avoid letting sadness or negativity overwhelm you today. Spend some quality time with your spouse discussing finances and planning a secure future together—your partner will offer strong support and encouragement. Your pure, unwavering love carries a special power that strengthens your bond. Success is within reach if you approach important changes patiently, taking one step at a time. Don’t hesitate to share your views when asked; your opinions will be valued and appreciated. If you’ve been longing for affection from your spouse, today brings the emotional warmth you’ve been hoping for. Remedy: For better health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Leo
You will have ample time for yourself today, making it a perfect opportunity to step out for a refreshing long walk and prioritise your well-being. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign partners should tread cautiously, as financial losses are possible—think carefully before making any major decisions. An invitation to your child’s award function will fill your heart with joy, especially as you see them live up to your expectations. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable and heartfelt as possible. Those in creative fields can look forward to a rewarding day, with long-awaited recognition finally coming their way. You may also find a chance to spend quality time with your spouse by taking a break from work. Someone around you may do something sweet that rekindles your partner’s affection for you. Remedy: Offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and donate them to the economically deprived. This is believed to help strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.
Virgo
You may find it difficult to focus on your work today, as your health might not be at its best. On the brighter side, your financial situation is set to improve. If you have lent money to someone, there’s a strong chance you will receive it back today. This is a favourable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. In matters of love, remember not to lose your individuality—don’t allow yourself to feel bound or overwhelmed. At work, the day looks promising, with circumstances aligning in your favour. Take some time to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost or overshadowed by others, step back and reflect on your strengths and identity. You may also notice someone showing a bit too much interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realise there is nothing concerning about the situation. Remedy: Tie black and white threads on the toes of both feet to help maintain good health. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.
Libra
Wear a smile today—it’s the best remedy for all your worries. Avoid making hasty decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. Your casual approach may cause concern for your parents, so take them into confidence before beginning any new venture. Your love life is set to surprise you with something wonderfully uplifting. Stay alert in business dealings to protect yourself from potential deceit. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family; neglecting this may disturb the harmony you’ve been trying to build at home. Life may have felt challenging recently, but today your spouse will make you feel cherished, comforted, and truly at peace. Remedy: For a successful professional journey, embrace life’s events as divine grace and nurture a sense of humility. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Scorpio
Your impulsive tendencies may affect your well-being today, so take extra care of your health. You may feel driven to make quick financial gains, but proceed with caution. Be mindful of others’ feelings and try to adjust to the needs of your family. A delightful moment awaits you as you receive an affectionate call from your beloved. It’s also a favorable day for negotiating with new clients. However, try to keep some distance from unnecessary interactions. Focusing on yourself and giving yourself the time you deserve will prove far more beneficial. By the end of the day, you’ll come to appreciate that your marriage is more beautiful than you realized. Remedy: To support better health, symbolically discard a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river. Lucky Colour: Forest Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.
Sagittarius
Excessive excitement or intense emotions might strain your nervous system today, so stay calm and grounded. Your finances look promising, especially if you choose safe and conservative investment options. A new addition to the family may fill the day with joy, celebration, and togetherness. Your love life holds something truly delightful for you. At work, remain composed and courageous, particularly if you face opposition or challenges. This evening, as you spend peaceful moments with your spouse, you’ll recognize the importance of giving them more time and attention. You may also notice your life partner showing extra care and affection toward you today. Remedy: Opt for green clothing to enhance positivity and harmony. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11.15 am.
Capricorn
Take time today to unwind and find joy in the company of close friends and family. Any investment you make now is likely to strengthen your prosperity and long-term financial security. You may feel a bit unsettled by certain situations at home, but this phase will soon pass. There is a strong possibility of meeting someone who captures your heart. Stay focused on your work and avoid emotional clashes to maintain a smooth day. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring pleasing results. By the end of the day, you’ll be reminded that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remedy: For harmony and happiness at home, offer one red chilli, 27 lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.
Aquarius
Try to wrap up work early today and make time for some much-needed recreation. You may encounter a few financial concerns, so seek guidance from your father or a father figure you trust. An invitation to your child’s award function will fill your heart with pride as you see them fulfilling your hopes and dreams. A pleasant surprise message will brighten your day. Avoid pushing others into tasks you wouldn’t take on yourself. You often feel overwhelmed by constant interactions and look for moments of solitude—today offers just that, giving you the space you need to recharge. If you’ve been longing for your spouse’s affection, the day will shower you with love. Remedy: Wear yellow clothing more frequently to strengthen your professional prospects. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.10 pm.
Pisces
Pay close attention to your diet today, especially if you suffer from migraines—skipping meals may trigger unnecessary emotional stress. If someone has been delaying repayment of your money, you may finally receive it unexpectedly. Enjoy a pleasant evening with your children. A romantic connection will add charm and joy to your day. However, partnership ventures may bring more complications than benefits, leaving you frustrated for allowing someone to take advantage of your trust. Though your day will be hectic, you’ll still find time in the evening to indulge in something you truly enjoy. Today, you’ll be reminded that the vows you took in marriage hold deep meaning—your spouse truly feels like your soulmate. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood tilak on your forehead to attract success in your job or business. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.