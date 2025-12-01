1 December 2025 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Forecast, Lucky Colour and Best Time of the Day

6 /12

Virgo

You may find it difficult to focus on your work today, as your health might not be at its best. On the brighter side, your financial situation is set to improve. If you have lent money to someone, there’s a strong chance you will receive it back today. This is a favourable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. In matters of love, remember not to lose your individuality—don’t allow yourself to feel bound or overwhelmed. At work, the day looks promising, with circumstances aligning in your favour. Take some time to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost or overshadowed by others, step back and reflect on your strengths and identity. You may also notice someone showing a bit too much interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realise there is nothing concerning about the situation. Remedy: Tie black and white threads on the toes of both feet to help maintain good health. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.