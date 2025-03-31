Aquarius: Prioritizing your mental well-being is essential, as a healthy mind is the foundation of a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences—both good and bad—helping to solve problems and provide clarity. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health. While this could strain your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. Avoid engaging in controversial topics that might lead to conflicts with loved ones. A visit to a scenic picnic spot can add warmth and joy to your love life. Professionally, an increase in responsibilities seems likely. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find time to unwind by watching a movie or browsing their phones after completing household tasks. By the end of the day, you’ll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a small amount of Basmati rice with silver in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.