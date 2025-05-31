Aquarius: Your strong willpower is likely to be rewarded today as you face a challenging situation. Stay calm and composed, especially when making emotional decisions—you don’t want to lose your clarity. If you have surplus funds, consider investing in real estate for long-term benefits. Your brother may surprise you with more support than you expected. Be cautious with secret relationships, as they could damage your reputation. Today, you may prefer solitude over socializing, finding comfort in spending time alone. Use your free time productively by tidying up your home. Your spouse might express some honest, but difficult, feelings about your relationship—listen carefully. A chance encounter with an intriguing stranger during a trip could bring valuable new experiences. Remedy: Wearing black-colored clothing regularly can help ensure a stable and strong love life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8.20 am to 10 am.