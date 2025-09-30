Aquarius: Your health will remain strong despite a busy day. Avoid making any investments today. Spending too much time at the office may affect your domestic life. You may feel a sense of emptiness when missing the company of someone special. Things at work could improve significantly if you simply greet someone who has been unfriendly toward you. In the evening, you might feel like taking a walk on the terrace or in a park to unwind. A minor tiff with relatives is possible, but it will be resolved beautifully by the end of the day. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by cleaning your teeth with alum.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.