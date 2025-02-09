Aquarius: Today, you are filled with a sense of hope and optimism. If you're a businessperson heading out for work, be sure to keep your money in a secure place, as there is a risk of theft. When giving advice today, be open to receiving it as well—mutual exchange of wisdom can be beneficial. However, you may struggle to keep some promises, which could upset your partner. Be mindful of their feelings and communicate honestly. If you believe you can handle important tasks without any support, you might be underestimating the value of teamwork. Don’t hesitate to seek help when needed. You'll have plenty of free time today, so make the most of it by indulging in your interests—whether it's reading, listening to music, or simply unwinding. However, be cautious during lighthearted conversations with your spouse, as an old issue might resurface and turn into an argument. Remedy: To accelerate career growth, ensure that no stagnant or contaminated water collects in or around your home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.