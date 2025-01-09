Aquarius: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financial growth is on the horizon. An old friend may pay an unexpected visit, bringing back delightful memories. The power of love will fill your heart with joy and purpose. If you’re planning to take a day off, there’s no need to worry—things will go smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise can be easily resolved upon your return. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out quality time with your family. Something special done by those around you might rekindle your spouse’s admiration and love for you. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to ensure a harmonious and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.