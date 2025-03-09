Aquarius: Your cheerful nature will uplift those around you. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected profits—avoid making impulsive investment decisions. Maintaining harmony at home will require teamwork and understanding. A planned date may not go as expected, leading to some disappointment. However, if you're taking a day off, there's no need to worry—everything will run smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise can be easily resolved upon your return. You might decide to leave work early to spend quality time with your partner, but unexpected traffic could disrupt your plans. Additionally, indulging in rich food or drinks together may take a toll on your health. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed birds to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm.