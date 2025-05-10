Aquarius: Divine wisdom from a spiritual guide will bring you peace and comfort, offering solace during any moment of uncertainty. The arrival of money today will ease your financial burdens, providing relief and stability. Your home will be filled with warmth and laughter as guests gather, turning the evening into a delightful and memorable one. A cozy candlelit dinner with your beloved will create a romantic atmosphere, adding to the joy of the day. With some free time on your hands, you'll find it ideal for meditation, allowing your mind to stay calm and at ease. Your married life is filled with fun, happiness, and affection today, creating an atmosphere of bliss. Taking a walk in the park or hitting the gym could also enhance your physical well-being. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in water and use it during your bath.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.