Aquarius: Today is ideal for focusing on activities that will enhance your health. Be cautious around friends who ask for loans and don't repay. Expect a pleasant visit from relatives or friends, making for a lovely evening. Something you say might unintentionally hurt your partner, so recognize your mistake quickly and make amends before they get upset. You’ll have some free time today, perfect for meditation, which will help you maintain mental peace. Your partner may surprise you with a beautiful gesture. Consider visiting a park or gym to boost your physical health. Remedy: For financial well-being, chant "ॐ गं गणपतये नमः" (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times each day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5 pm.