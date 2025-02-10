Aquarius: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, leading to some tension, but overall, your happiness will outweigh any disappointment. Financially, your siblings may offer valuable support, so seeking their advice could be beneficial. Be cautious when sharing confidential matters with your spouse, as there’s a chance they might unintentionally disclose them. Strengthening your relationship by forgiving your partner for past indifference will bring emotional fulfillment. Staying updated with new technology will be essential to keep up with changing times. A pending task at work may require your attention in the evening, but despite this, you’ll still get to enjoy a truly special time with your spouse. Remedy: Offer milk at a Bhairav temple to bring peace and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.