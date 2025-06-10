Aquarius: Signs of physical recovery are on the horizon—take it as a positive step toward renewed well-being. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today, easing some burdens. Try not to let family stress cloud your focus; tough times often bring the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling in self-pity, reflect on what life is teaching you. Your partner's unpredictable behavior may test your patience, but keeping your emotions in check—especially during important business negotiations—will work in your favor. Though you may carve out time for yourself, last-minute work commitments could disrupt your plans. Tensions in your married life may escalate, so handle matters with care and understanding. Remedy: Wearing silver bangles or a silver bracelet (khada) can help enhance harmony and make your love life more fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.20 pm to 7.30 pm.