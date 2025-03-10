Aquarius: Harboring feelings of hatred can be costly, as it weakens your tolerance, clouds your judgment, and may create lasting rifts in relationships. You'll come up with brilliant ideas that could lead to financial gains. However, forcing decisions on others may backfire, so handle situations patiently for the best outcomes. Your love life might take a significant turn today, with your partner bringing up the topic of marriage. Take time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—unlimited success is within your reach if you apply your skills wisely. Though you may plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, a packed schedule might leave you with little free time. Embrace the healing power of affection, as your spouse will shower you with warm hugs today. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.