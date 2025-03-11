Aquarius: Tackle negative thoughts before they affect your mental well-being. Engaging in charitable activities or donations can help you find peace of mind. Today, long-overdue payments are likely to be recovered, and your children may make you proud with their achievements. When it comes to love, avoid being too assertive — patience will serve you better. Your dedication and attention to detail will earn you recognition. Be mindful of overspending if you go shopping. You may misinterpret something your spouse says or does, which could leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: Incorporate more yellow-colored foods like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin into your diet to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious: 7 pm to 8 pm.