Aquarius: Your health will remain strong, even with a busy day ahead. Past investments are likely to bring in additional income, and visiting guests may fill your evening. Any personal stress may weigh on your spouse. Traders should exercise caution, as misguided advice from a friend could lead to trouble. Working professionals should be extra vigilant at the workplace, as things may not go as planned today. You might also experience some tension with your spouse. Remedy: Plant and care for yellow flowering plants at home to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.