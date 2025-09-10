Aquarius: Your anger today could turn small issues into bigger problems, upsetting your family. Truly fortunate are those who control their anger with wisdom — remember, it’s better to burn your anger before it burns you. Investing in religious or spiritual activities today can bring mental peace and stability. You may receive good news that will delight both you and your family, but try to keep your excitement in check. A new, wonderful side of your partner may reveal itself, bringing joy to your relationship. Keeping up with new technologies will help you stay ahead in changing times. Spending time with an elder can offer valuable life lessons. Overall, your marriage is likely to take a beautiful and positive turn today. Remedy: Perform abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain health and well-being benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.