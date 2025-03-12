Aquarius: Focus on your health and bring order to your routine. Use your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. Friends may offer valuable advice regarding your personal life. If you're planning to spend quality time with your partner, be mindful of your attire—ignoring this could annoy your beloved. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Spending time with an elder in the family today can provide valuable life lessons. If your married life feels monotonous, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something exciting together. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.