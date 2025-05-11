Aquarius: Today is a day for relaxation and enjoyment. If you're married, you may need to spend a significant amount of money on your children's education. Along with that, pay attention to the needs of your children and the improvement of your home. A house without children may feel empty, no matter how tidy it is—children bring warmth and joy to a home. You may need to let go of romantic fantasies as you face some practical realities. Your ability to learn new things will be impressive today, and communication will be your strength. However, be careful, as your spouse may feel upset if you forget to share something important with them today. Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented items to your partner to help keep your relationship smooth and loving.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.