Aquarius: Your children will brighten up your evening—plan a nice dinner to unwind from a long, busy day. Their presence will re-energize you. Joining a large group activity will be highly enjoyable, but expect your expenses to rise. Today, you’ll be the center of attention and may have so many options that choosing among them could be a challenge. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands in your love life. It’s one of those great days at work, where colleagues appreciate your efforts, and even your boss seems pleased with your progress. Business owners can expect good profits today. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be on your agenda. After a heated discussion during the day, you’ll enjoy a peaceful evening with your spouse. Remedy: For strong financial growth, drink water that has been stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.