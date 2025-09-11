Aquarius: Open your mind to positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these guide your thoughts, you will naturally respond to life’s situations with positivity. A family function at home may require significant spending, which could strain your finances temporarily. New opportunities and dreams may come your way, but their success will largely depend on your own efforts. Be mindful of your words and actions with your partner today, as even small things may upset them. Engaging in creative tasks will bring satisfaction and productivity. On the personal front, you will have ample time to share with your spouse, who will feel deeply touched by your care and affection. However, their rising demands could also bring a little stress. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to help maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.