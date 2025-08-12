Aquarius: Your remarkable intellectual strength will help you overcome challenges, even those that may seem limiting. Maintain a positive mindset—this will be your greatest weapon in facing difficulties. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money you had lent out may return unexpectedly. Your spouse will show extra care and affection, while romantic memories will fill your day with warmth. You might face some difficulty convincing partners to follow your plans, so be patient and persuasive. Stay alert with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune for a long time, today will bring a welcome sense of blessings. Remedy: For a thriving professional life, share and eat almonds soaked overnight.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.