Aquarius: Take special precautions when consuming exposed food to avoid health issues. However, don’t let unnecessary stress take a toll on your mental well-being. Past overspending may now create financial difficulties, leaving you in urgent need of money but without immediate solutions. Exciting news about a new family member’s arrival may fill you with joy—celebrate the moment with a gathering or party. A delightful surprise awaits you if you check your partner’s past social media updates. Stay focused on your work and priorities, and distance yourself from people who are not a positive influence in your life. Unfortunately, your partner’s actions may disappoint you today, leading to serious doubts about your marriage. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled individuals—this will bring great financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.