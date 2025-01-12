Aquarius: A misunderstanding with a friend could lead to an unpleasant reaction. Take a balanced perspective before making any judgments. Today, you may experience financial gains through your children, bringing you great happiness. Guests visiting your home are likely to occupy your evening. Make an effort to resolve lingering conflicts today, as delaying further may complicate matters. Convincing your partners to align with your plans could prove challenging. You might spend your evening with a colleague from work, but by the end of it, you may feel the time was not well spent. Your spouse’s low mood might cause some annoyance, so approach the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.