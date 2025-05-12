Aquarius: Stick to a healthy, low-calorie diet and stay committed to your exercise routine for overall well-being. Financial gains are likely tonight, especially from money that was previously lent—it may be returned unexpectedly. You may be dealing with serious personal struggles, but others might not notice or acknowledge your pain, perhaps thinking it's not their place to get involved. On the brighter side, your love life will be especially fulfilling today—continue nurturing the affection you share. Connecting with influential individuals could lead to valuable opportunities. You'll also find time to tackle unfinished tasks that have been lingering. When it comes to your marriage, you'll be reminded today that some bonds truly are made in heaven. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, consider donating pure ghee and camphor at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.