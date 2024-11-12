Aquarius: Your personality will have a magnetic charm today, like a captivating fragrance. However, you may face challenges with money, such as overspending or misplacing your wallet, leading to some losses due to carelessness. Your spouse will be caring and supportive, while romance will fill your heart. It’s a good day to express yourself and focus on creative projects. You’ll likely plan to get in shape and rejuvenate your body, but like other days, executing those plans might be a challenge. If you've been seeking affection from your spouse, today will bring the love you're longing for. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, drink milk or water with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 2 pm.