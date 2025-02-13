Aquarius: Your health will remain in good shape today. You might spend a significant amount on a party with friends, but your financial stability will remain unaffected. It’s a wonderful day to exchange gifts with loved ones. Take the time to truly understand your partner’s emotions. Leverage your professional skills to advance your career—unlimited success awaits if you put in dedicated effort. Rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, bringing positivity. A delightful surprise could add joy to your married life. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract prosperity in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.