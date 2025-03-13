Aquarius: Today is a great day to restart your journey toward better health. Instead of idling, consider engaging in activities that can boost your earning potential. Your parents' health may need extra care and attention, so be sure to check in on them. In your romantic life, be mindful—your partner may shower you with sweet words like "Don't leave me alone in this lonely world." While flattering, stay grounded in reality. Embracing new techniques at work can enhance your efficiency, and your unique style may impress those observing you. If you head out shopping today, you might find a lovely piece of clothing that suits you perfectly. Additionally, someone around you may do something thoughtful that rekindles your partner's feelings for you. Remedy: Since the Sun symbolizes discipline, maintaining a structured and organized lifestyle will naturally bring harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.