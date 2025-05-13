Aquarius: Your health will improve today by spreading happiness and joy to others. If you’ve been involved in a legal case related to financial matters, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing you financial gain. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments, adding joy to your day. In love, however, you may face some challenges or controversy, which could create tension. There may be some disappointment as well, as the recognition or rewards you were hoping for might be delayed. While it’s important to dedicate time and energy to helping others, avoid getting caught up in matters that don’t directly concern you—it’s essential to maintain healthy boundaries. Married life comes with its ups and downs, and today, you may experience some of its more challenging side-effects. Keep communication open with your partner to navigate any bumps. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.