Aquarius: The blessings of a saintly person may bring you peace of mind today. Important business decisions could be taken, with financial support likely coming from someone close to you. Beware of people who make big promises but fail to deliver—focus only on those whose actions match their words. Your love life can be brightened by a simple outing or a picnic with your partner. After days of being caught up in work, you may finally get the chance to enjoy some personal time. Your spouse may also express heartfelt appreciation, reminding you of the special place you hold in their life. On the family front, your father or elder brother might scold you for a mistake—take their words constructively and use them as guidance for self-improvement. Remedy: Offer 1.25 kg of barley in a cowshed (goshala) to bring happiness and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.