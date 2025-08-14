Aquarius: The blessings of a saintly soul will bring you peace of mind today. If you’re a student aspiring to study abroad, financial constraints at home might weigh on you. Spend your evening with friends—this will lift your spirits and refresh your mind. Love will take center stage in your heart. Be cautious about revealing too much about your projects, as it could jeopardize your progress. An unexpected and unwanted journey may arise, disrupting your family time, but the evening could still turn magical with your spouse, making it one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: For professional success, feed monkeys sweet red-colored food items.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.