Aquarius: Your health may need some extra care today, so be mindful of your well-being. Financial gains are likely, but consider giving to charity, as it will bring you both prosperity and inner peace. However, while engaging in charitable work, ensure it doesn’t come at the cost of your personal life—balance is key. Your partner may have certain expectations today, but you might struggle to fulfill them, which could lead to some disappointment. On the bright side, any construction work you start today is likely to be completed to your satisfaction. Your spouse’s love and care will instantly ease your worries, bringing you comfort and relief. Additionally, you will step up to support a colleague if they experience a sudden health issue. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune and harmony in life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.