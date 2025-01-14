Aquarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. While money is an important aspect of life, avoid becoming so focused on it that it harms your relationships. A visit to a religious place or meeting a spiritually inspiring individual could bring you peace and comfort. A surprise message may brighten your day and fill your heart with positivity. Professional opportunities might come through women in your network, so stay open to collaboration and connections. You might plan to leave work early to spend quality time with your life partner, but be prepared for potential delays due to heavy traffic. Despite this, the love and support from your spouse will help you forget life’s challenges and bring immense joy. Remedy: Rahu, when positively aligned, symbolizes charity, creativity, and transformation. Enhance your financial stability and status by finding innovative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.