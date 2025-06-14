Aquarius: Take time today to share family concerns with your spouse. Spending meaningful moments together can help both of you reconnect and reaffirm your bond as a loving, supportive couple. Your children will also feel the positive energy, contributing to a more joyful and harmonious home environment. This emotional alignment will bring a new sense of spontaneity and ease to your interactions. On the financial front, you may realize the benefits of a past investment, as it begins to yield profitable returns. Support from family members will also help meet some of your needs today. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone who touches your heart deeply. Focus your attention on important matters and avoid distractions. Your parents may give a heartfelt gift or blessing to your spouse today, bringing added warmth and harmony to your married life. Don’t dismiss advice from someone younger—it may carry an unexpected and valuable life lesson. Remedy: To ease mental stress, consider gifting green bangles or green items to eunuchs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.