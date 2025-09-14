Aquarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. An earlier investment is likely to yield rewarding returns, reinforcing your belief in the value of smart financial planning. Peace and warmth will prevail in your domestic life, though minor disruptions from your spouse’s family may cause a little unease. At work, you may feel inclined to invest in technology to enhance speed and efficiency. Travel may not deliver immediate outcomes, but it will lay a strong foundation for future gains. On the personal front, your spouse might say or do something hurtful intentionally, leaving you upset for a while—patience and understanding will help ease the tension. Remedy: Eating meals from a bronze plate is considered auspicious and is believed to bring positivity and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.