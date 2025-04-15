Aquarius: Workplace pressure and a bit of tension at home may cause some stress today, making it harder to focus. If a family member is unwell, financial concerns might arise—but right now, their well-being is what truly matters. You'll find that people are drawn to you today, eager to connect—and you’ll be more than happy to return the warmth. However, it might be wise to keep your personal thoughts and emotions private, especially with your partner, until the time feels right. Use your intelligence and charm to navigate workplace challenges—your influence can help ease tricky situations. You may feel a strong urge to enjoy some solitude today, and that’s perfectly okay. Taking time to tidy up your living space could feel surprisingly refreshing. Something your spouse does might catch you off guard, but with time, you’ll see it was for the best. Remedy: To deepen the love in your relationship, consider gifting red clothing to your partner from time to time—it’s believed to invite warmth and affection.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.