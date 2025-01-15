Aquarius: Focus on maintaining a balanced diet and sticking to your exercise routine for better health. Financially, you will remain stable. Thanks to favourable planetary positions, you’ll come across several opportunities to increase your income today. Be cautious not to let your generosity be taken advantage of by friends. It may be time to let go of certain romantic expectations as you face reality. Today is not ideal for inviting your boss or seniors over to your home. You can surprise your spouse by dedicating quality time to them, and putting work aside. Although a minor argument may arise with your spouse, it will be resolved over dinner later in the day. Remedy: Using dhak leaves for cooking will enhance your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.