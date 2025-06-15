Aquarius: Your natural charm will draw attention and admiration today. If you’ve invested money based on someone’s advice—especially from an unfamiliar source—there’s a strong chance of seeing good returns. However, someone close to you may be emotionally unpredictable, so try to remain patient and understanding. Fond memories from the past will fill your heart and keep your mind engaged. Channel your energy in the right direction, and you could see remarkable gains from your efforts. You value personal space, and today you’ll likely get ample time to yourself—perfect for hitting the gym or indulging in a favorite game. On the personal front, your partner will stand by your side and offer unwavering support in something truly important to you. Remedy: For enhanced family happiness, toss a bronze coin with a hole in it into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.