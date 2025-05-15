Aquarius: Workplace pressure and tensions at home may weigh on you today, affecting your focus. However, a chance encounter at a social gathering could lead to valuable financial advice that strengthens your economic outlook. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments. A sweet and playful moment with your beloved—perhaps sharing candyfloss or treats—is likely to add joy to your day. Trust your instincts when making career decisions; your choices will lead to rewarding outcomes. Wrapping up work on time and heading home early will not only refresh your spirit but also bring happiness to your family. Expect a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse that deepens your emotional connection. Remedy: Offer prayers to Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, the lion-rider) to support stability and strength in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.