Aquarius: Trust yourself—you alone know what is best for you. Be bold, take swift decisions, and be ready to embrace their outcomes. Today may bring a joyful family outing, though it could involve significant spending. Someone around you sees you as a role model, so let your actions reflect integrity and inspire admiration. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared wholeheartedly with your partner. With your abilities, great achievements are within reach—seize the opportunities that come your way. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll carve out time for yourself and may even indulge in something creative. Married life will shine today, bringing you one of its most beautiful moments. Remedy: For good health, wear a bangle made of bronze or brass.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5 pm.