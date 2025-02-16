Aquarius: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of excessive eating and alcohol consumption. Avoid making financial decisions that could lead to losses without consulting someone experienced. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Today, you may feel the need to share your struggles with your partner, but instead, they might focus on their own concerns, leaving you feeling unheard. Plan your tasks carefully to achieve satisfying results, as work-related stress may weigh on your mind. Make the most of your free time by engaging in something creative rather than letting it go to waste. Despite any heated arguments during the day, the evening with your spouse will be filled with warmth and reconciliation. Remedy: Support visually impaired individuals and distribute sweetened rice in orphanages to enhance your career and professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.