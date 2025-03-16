Aquarius: An increase in family medical expenses may be unavoidable. While travel might feel exhausting and stressful for some, it is likely to bring financial gains. You may get the chance to attend social gatherings, offering valuable connections with influential individuals. Love flourishes today, reminding you of the wonderful choices you've made in your relationship. It's an excellent day to put new projects and ideas into action. However, steer clear of gossip and rumors to maintain focus and peace of mind. Today, you'll come to appreciate your marriage in a way that feels more beautiful than ever before. Remedy: Store water in a red glass bottle, place it in the sun, and drink it daily to promote vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.