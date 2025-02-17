Aquarius: Stay calm and avoid raising your voice for the sake of your health. If you've been spending money carelessly, an urgent need today may make you realize its true value. Some of you might invest in jewelry or a home appliance. Recreate cherished memories by going on a picnic with your beloved. Your hard work may earn praise from your boss. Your partner simply wants quality time with you, and not being able to fulfill this may leave them feeling disappointed—something you’ll notice clearly today. However, your efforts to strengthen your marriage will bring even better results than expected. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Pale Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.