Aquarius: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a profound impact on your perspective. Speculative activities are likely to yield profits, so stay alert to opportunities. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding will grow stronger, making the day sweeter and more memorable. Romance will take center stage, and you’ll experience the delightful richness of love. However, your partner may feel disappointed due to your inability to spend quality time together. Their frustration might be evident, so consider finding a way to reconnect and meet their emotional needs. With your spouse, it’s set to be an exceptionally romantic day filled with joy and affection. Watching a film or drama might even inspire you to plan a visit to a serene hilly retreat. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating pure cotton clothing and snacks (namkeens) to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.