Aquarius: Engaging in a sporting activity today will not only uplift your mood but also help you stay physically fit. You and your spouse may have meaningful discussions about finances and begin planning for a secure future. However, avoid making unnecessary purchases—doing so might upset your partner. In matters of love, be careful not to be too controlling, as it could lead to tension with your significant other. It's best to avoid hosting your boss or senior colleagues at home today, as the timing may not be ideal. Spending the day immersed in a good book, enjoying your own company, could feel deeply fulfilling. An unexpected visitor may disrupt your plans, but their presence is likely to bring unexpected joy and brighten your day. Remedy: Place black or white marbles or pebbles in plant pots at home to enhance happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.