Aquarius: Avoid wasting time chasing unrealistic dreams. Instead, focus your energy on meaningful and practical efforts. You might find yourself spending quite a bit on small household items today, which could lead to some mental stress. Your parents’ health calls for extra care and attention, so be mindful of their needs. Sharing a quiet, candlelit meal with your beloved will deepen your bond and create a special moment. It’s a great day for relaxation and enjoyment, and you may even experience one of the happiest moments of your married life—the true joy and ecstasy of love. If you feel misunderstood by your family today, it’s okay to take some space and keep your conversations to a minimum. Sometimes a little distance helps to regain clarity and peace. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to invite positive changes in your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.45 pm.