Aquarius: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. However, any carelessness at work or in business could lead to financial losses today. If you're planning a party, be sure to invite your closest friends—their presence will lift your spirits. Your love life will offer renewed optimism. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign may need to take an unexpected work trip, which could cause some mental stress. Working professionals should steer clear of office gossip. It’s important to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting them could disrupt family harmony. You and your spouse may end up spending quite a bit of money today, but it will be well worth it for an amazing time together. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion in your daily prayers to attract wealth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.