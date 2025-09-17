Aquarius: Outdoor activities may leave you feeling tired and stressed today. On the brighter side, you and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and future wealth planning. The company of friends and relatives will bring joy, while your partner may surprise you with a delightful new side of their personality. Your hard work will begin to pay off, and rewards are on the way. Value your time wisely—avoid lingering with people who are hard to understand, as it may only invite unnecessary problems. The warmth and affection of your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, like royalty. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds into flour, shape them into soft balls, and feed them to fish to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.