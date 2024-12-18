Aquarius: You are likely to recover from a physical illness, which may allow you to participate in a sports competition. Long-overdue payments and arrears are expected to come through. Sharing your concerns with family will help lighten your mind, but holding back on important matters due to ego may only worsen the situation—open communication is key. Love may strike at first sight today, adding excitement to your day. Businesspeople can look forward to unexpected profits or windfall gains. Engaging in charity or social work will be fulfilling, as your efforts can make a significant difference. Today, you'll realize that marriage is about more than physical connection; it's about experiencing true love. Remedy: Respect and obey your father to foster a positive and peaceful family environment.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm.