Aquarius: Your health will be in excellent condition today. This is a great time to sit with your spouse and discuss financial planning for a secure future. While focusing on the needs of others is important, being overly generous with children may lead to unnecessary complications. In love, maintain your independence and avoid being overly submissive. Your colleagues or associates may get frustrated if you aren't clear in your communication, so be direct. Avoid making impulsive decisions that you might regret later. Family matters could create some tension in your married life today, but with wisdom and patience, you and your partner will handle things smoothly. Remedy: Refrain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to enhance harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.