Aquarius: If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, spend more time with your children. Their warm hugs, innocent smiles, and playful energy can instantly lift your spirits. Financial concerns may trouble you as unresolved issues become more complicated and expenses weigh on your mind. However, joyful moments with family and friends will bring comfort. Love is on its way—just stay aware of the opportunities around you. Stay honest and direct in your approach, as your determination and skills will be recognized. It's a great day for relaxation and entertainment. Married life comes with its own joys, and today, you will experience them all. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your pooja room or altar and worship it daily for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.